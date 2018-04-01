Brokerages Set Rio Tinto plc (RIO) PT at $59.84

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on Rio Tinto to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a $1.7955 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st.

Rio Tinto announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2,992.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 212.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

