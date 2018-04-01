Brokerages Set Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Price Target at $43.75

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 81,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 362,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,980. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,785.38, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs.

