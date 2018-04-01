Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Price Target at $191.54

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,053. The company has a market cap of $18,811.71, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.51. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 100.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $738,899,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

