Jason Joseph Sells 4,000 Shares of Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) VP Jason Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $27.08 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,907.24, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 296,797 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 60,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

