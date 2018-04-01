BROTHER (BRAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $124,447.00

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. BROTHER has a total market cap of $124,447.00 and $312.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BROTHER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, BROTHER has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00688818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00162277 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032486 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030898 BTC.

About BROTHER

BROTHER’s genesis date was July 16th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for BROTHER is bro-consortium.io. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat.

BROTHER Token Trading

BROTHER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase BROTHER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BROTHER must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

