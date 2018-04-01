Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brown & Brown (BRO) Share Price

News articles about Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brown & Brown earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8146948412899 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,348. The stock has a market cap of $7,011.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a $24.50 price target on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,889,355.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brown & Brown (BRO) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brown-brown-bro-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-14-updated-updated.html.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.