Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in IBM (IBM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IBM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IBM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,143,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,441 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in IBM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,242,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,790,000 after acquiring an additional 216,212 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IBM by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,053,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,238,000 after acquiring an additional 226,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IBM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,929,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,252,000 after acquiring an additional 119,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

NYSE:IBM opened at $153.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141,334.80, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. IBM has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in IBM (IBM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/buckley-wealth-management-llc-takes-position-in-ibm-ibm.html.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.