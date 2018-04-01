Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $816,234.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $392.79 million and $816,234.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02557490 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006232 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000542 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 183,814,751,162 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is not possible to buy Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.