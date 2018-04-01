C20 (CRYPTO:C20) Price Hits $3.13 on Top Exchanges

C20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. C20 has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.14 million worth of C20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00029045 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, C20 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get C20 alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00697268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161928 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030541 BTC.

C20 Token Profile

C20 was first traded on October 16th, 2017. C20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens. C20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. C20’s official website is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for C20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. C20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling C20

C20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy C20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C20 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for C20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C20 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.