CA (NASDAQ:CA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about CA (NASDAQ:CA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.5532153203345 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get CA alerts:

CA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.70 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

NASDAQ CA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,264. CA has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $14,133.72, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. CA had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CA will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CA’s payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

In other news, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $396,642.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $2,853,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ca-ca-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-11-updated-updated.html.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.