Cable One (CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cable One (NYSE:CABO) will announce $257.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.70 million and the lowest is $255.91 million. Cable One reported sales of $207.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $257.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 24.63%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $741.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $788.00.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.54, for a total transaction of $2,051,022.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,999,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 312.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,385,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 95,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 18.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $687.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,939.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.23. Cable One has a 12-month low of $616.06 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

