Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $23.98 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,049.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray set a $37.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

