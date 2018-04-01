CacheCoin Price Reaches $0.0194 (CACH)

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, CacheCoin has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. CacheCoin has a market cap of $81,441.00 and $83.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CacheCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CacheCoin Coin Profile

CacheCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc.

CacheCoin Coin Trading

CacheCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase CacheCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CacheCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

