Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Nomura raised Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $66,817.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

