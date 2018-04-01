JPMorgan Chase Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 241 ($3.33) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.59) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.11) to GBX 235 ($3.25) in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 261.64 ($3.61).

Shares of LON:CNE remained flat at $GBX 206 ($2.85) during midday trading on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.27).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

