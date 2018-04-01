Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 1.01% of Celadon Group worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celadon Group during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Celadon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celadon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celadon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celadon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CGI opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.87. Celadon Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

