California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Interval Leisure Group (ILG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ:ILG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Interval Leisure Group worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interval Leisure Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Interval Leisure Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interval Leisure Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interval Leisure Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Interval Leisure Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILG. BidaskClub raised shares of Interval Leisure Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interval Leisure Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Interval Leisure Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Interval Leisure Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Interval Leisure Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Interval Leisure Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NASDAQ:ILG opened at $31.11 on Friday. Interval Leisure Group has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3,863.96, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Interval Leisure Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Interval Leisure Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Interval Leisure Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Interval Leisure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About Interval Leisure Group

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

