California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Rogers Co. (ROG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Rogers worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,342,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,230,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,565,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $164,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $778,688.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,430 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $222,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,748.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rogers to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

NYSE ROG opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2,189.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.36. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.72%. analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

