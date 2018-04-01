California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 906 Shares of Neogen (NEOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Neogen worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Neogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 9.44. Neogen has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $3,455.55, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, insider James L. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,163,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,915,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $706,900.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,382 shares of company stock worth $4,645,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

