Callidus Software (CALD) and Presidio (PSDO) Head to Head Analysis

Callidus Software (NASDAQ: CALD) and Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Callidus Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Presidio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Callidus Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Presidio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callidus Software and Presidio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callidus Software $253.09 million 9.44 -$20.27 million ($0.19) -189.21 Presidio $2.82 billion 0.51 $4.40 million $0.05 312.80

Presidio has higher revenue and earnings than Callidus Software. Callidus Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presidio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Callidus Software and Presidio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callidus Software 0 9 3 0 2.25 Presidio 0 2 6 0 2.75

Callidus Software currently has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. Presidio has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Presidio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Presidio is more favorable than Callidus Software.

Profitability

This table compares Callidus Software and Presidio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callidus Software -8.01% -4.16% -2.42% Presidio 4.11% 9.62% 2.34%

Summary

Presidio beats Callidus Software on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callidus Software

Callidus Software Inc. provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage. It offers Lead to Money suite and technology solutions, which include sales performance management solutions, such as Commissions, Territory and Quota, and SalesMotivate; Sales Execution solutions, including Configure Price Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Datahug, and Revsym; and Customer Engagement solutions comprising Marketing Automation, Voice of the Customer, and ServiceMotivate. The company also provides Sales Enablement and Learning solutions consisting of Enablement, Litmos Learning Management System, Litmos Heroes, and Coaching; Technology solutions, including Database Management System, Thunderbridge Advanced Analytics, Thunderbridge Augmented Intelligence, Workflow, and Connect Enterprise; and Vertical Solutions, such as Producer Pro, Telco Dealer Pro, Incentive Compensation Management, and DS Pro. In addition, it offers a range of services comprising professional, business process outsourcing, maintenance and technical support, and education services Callidus Software Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc. is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity. It offers various solutions under categories, including Digital Infrastructure, including Networking, Collaboration, Enterprise Mobility, Internet of Things and Data Analytics; Cloud, including Data Center Modernization, Hybrid/Multi Cloud and Cloud Concierge; and Security, including Next Generation Risk Management, Infrastructure Security, Managed Security and Physical Security. The Company focuses on technologies, including Collaboration, Virtualization, Data Center, Mobility, Hybrid Cloud Computing, IT Convergence and Cyber Security. It focuses on industries, such as healthcare, education, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and legal and professional services.

