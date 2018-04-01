Callon Petroleum (CPE) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200,014 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 46,289,257 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,065,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

NYSE CPE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $2,673.67, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $118.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Callon Petroleum (CPE) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/callon-petroleum-cpe-short-interest-down-6-7-in-march.html.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.