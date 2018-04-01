Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

