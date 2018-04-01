Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend (DWX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Dividend worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $40.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $42.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

SPDR S&P International Dividend Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

