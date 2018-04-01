Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 650 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $45,922.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12,185.32, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

