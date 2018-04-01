Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHML. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $34.55 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

