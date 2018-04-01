iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,286,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,027,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,463,000 after buying an additional 108,931 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 135,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 101,916 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $122.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. has a 12 month low of $101.80 and a 12 month high of $130.04.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

