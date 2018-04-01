Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,039 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of HCP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of HCP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 114,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HCP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of HCP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCP opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,905.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.54 million. HCP had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other HCP news, insider Kendall K. Young purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $306,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

