Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 258.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,117 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,634,070,000 after buying an additional 5,837,702 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,851,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,761,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,495,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,212,227,000 after purchasing an additional 636,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 17,305,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,507,382. The stock has a market cap of $197,399.23, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/cambridge-trust-co-acquires-104117-shares-of-verizon-communications-inc-vz-updated.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.