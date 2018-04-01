CampusCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (CRYPTO:CMPCO)

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, CampusCoin has traded down 54.8% against the dollar. One CampusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. CampusCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $80,674.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000972 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003874 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005250 BTC.

CampusCoin Coin Profile

CampusCoin (CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 574,933,048 coins and its circulating supply is 374,933,048 coins. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CampusCoin is www.campuscoinproject.org. The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

