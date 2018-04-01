Canadian National Railway (CNI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian National Railway earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4624875565306 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $54,129.73, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 24.62%. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

