Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 55,824 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104,640.33, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 40,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $2,429,044.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,943,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,252,923.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

