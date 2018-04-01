2,300 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Purchased by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 204,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY stock opened at $263.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $232.51 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 target price on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “2,300 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Purchased by Capital Counsel LLC NY” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/capital-counsel-llc-ny-invests-614000-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-updated.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.