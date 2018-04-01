Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of Capital Senior Living (CSU)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Capital Senior Living worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 39.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 178.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 18.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSU opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

