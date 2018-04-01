BlackRock Inc. Buys 436,287 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 436,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.77% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $125,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,476,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,707.20, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

