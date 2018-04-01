Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capstone Turbine earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5778065633065 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 427,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,879. The stock has a market cap of $61.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.35.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

