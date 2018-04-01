Carboncoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $41.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carboncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00703171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00162558 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031010 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin’s launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,018,919 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carboncoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.