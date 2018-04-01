Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101.16 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Upbit, Bittrex and Mr. Exchange. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $3.89 billion and approximately $101.16 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00198106 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00120052 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00132140 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012428 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030992 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardanohub.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardanohub.org.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.”

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mr. Exchange, Bittrex, Binance, Coinnest and Upbit. It is not presently possible to purchase Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

