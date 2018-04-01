CargoX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,283.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $11,283.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00162259 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029885 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

