Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CarMax (KMX) Share Price

News headlines about CarMax (NYSE:KMX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CarMax earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2729225907605 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $61.94. 2,180,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11,201.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $478,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $579,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,584 shares of company stock worth $4,065,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

