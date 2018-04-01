Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 750.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UTX opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $100,628.07, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/carmichael-hill-associates-inc-takes-863000-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx-updated.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.