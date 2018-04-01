Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,902.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology (CRS) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,311. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $2,313.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

