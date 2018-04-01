Cars.com (CARS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CARS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Cars.com had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $156.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,001,000 after buying an additional 574,912 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $59,099,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 37,113.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 336,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 335,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $489,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

