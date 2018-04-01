Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Earning Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carter’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 46.1759740155215 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,902.17, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. Carter’s has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Carter’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carter’s from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $118.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $707,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $3,077,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Earning Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/carters-cri-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-29-updated.html.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.