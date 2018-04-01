carVertical (CV) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $43,274.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030731 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s total supply is 9,931,143,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,584,872 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carVertical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.