CasinoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $30.49 Million (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $30.49 million and $2,851.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047877 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006895 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000307 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000987 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002059 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003387 BTC.

About CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin is a PoC coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex. It is not currently possible to buy CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

