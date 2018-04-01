Catasys (CATS) & Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Critical Review

Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Catasys and Caladrius Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catasys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Catasys currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.67%. Given Catasys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Catasys is more favorable than Caladrius Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Catasys and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catasys -176.29% N/A -201.38% Caladrius Biosciences N/A -62.53% -38.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catasys and Caladrius Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catasys $7.72 million 9.89 -$13.60 million ($0.85) -5.65 Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 1.58 $22.97 million ($1.78) -3.28

Caladrius Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Catasys. Catasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caladrius Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Catasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.2% of Catasys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Catasys has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences beats Catasys on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs. This therapy is based on a platform technology for immunomodulation. The Company is focused on commencing The Sanford Project: T-Rex Study, a Phase II prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial to evaluate its Treg product candidate, CLBS03, in adolescents with recent onset T1D. The Company plans to develop its product candidate, CLBS12, in Japan, which is an autologous therapy that derives its cells from peripheral blood through apheresis.

