Catcoin (CAT) One Day Volume Tops $116.00

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Catcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catcoin has a total market cap of $117,285.00 and $116.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catcoin has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Catcoin alerts:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001146 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Catcoin Coin Profile

Catcoin (CAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,347,050 coins. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catcoin

Catcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Catcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.