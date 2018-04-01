Raymond James & Associates Has $11.08 Million Position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,751 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CBS were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in CBS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in CBS by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in CBS by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,136 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in CBS by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,063 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBS opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,667.93, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. CBS Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other CBS news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $5,020,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,383,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $144,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,723 shares in the company, valued at $19,285,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,284 shares of company stock worth $17,069,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray set a $70.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CBS from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBS from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

