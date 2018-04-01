Celanese (CE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Celanese (NYSE:CE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celanese earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8620887905489 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $100.21. 1,437,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,213. The company has a market cap of $13,610.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Celanese has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

