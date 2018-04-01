Celgene (CELG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celgene earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1652014678832 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Celgene from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of CELG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. 7,588,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858,759. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $67,101.63, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Celgene has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Celgene news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/celgene-celg-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.